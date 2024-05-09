Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.95.

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,767. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,718 shares of company stock valued at $178,867. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

