True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

