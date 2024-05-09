Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:VST traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.74. 6,923,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. Vistra has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $93.24. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.