BMO Capital Markets Trims Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.79.

ZZZ stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.31.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

