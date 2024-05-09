Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.50.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
