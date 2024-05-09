Cormark Trims Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Target Price to C$21.50

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.
SFTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.83.
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.
