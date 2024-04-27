Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.