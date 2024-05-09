Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 266,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,519. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

