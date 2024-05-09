EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,081. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

