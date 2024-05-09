Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Down to $35.49

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.49, but opened at $33.79. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 571,223 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

