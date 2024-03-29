Williams Financial LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Williams Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,950,000 after acquiring an additional 143,617 shares during the period. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. 34,540,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,660,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

