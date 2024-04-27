PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$101,536.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE PSK opened at C$26.97 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.69 and a 52-week high of C$28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

PSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.30.

Get Our Latest Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.