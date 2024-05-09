EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $511,160.56 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $511,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $815.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

