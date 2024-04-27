Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $152,000.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80.

On Friday, March 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93.

Atlassian Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $13,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlassian by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.