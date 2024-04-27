Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.8 %
ASO stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
