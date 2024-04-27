Bank of America Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $43.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.10.

NYSE D opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

