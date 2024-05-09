Insider Selling: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) CFO Sells $2,270,800.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $55.74 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

