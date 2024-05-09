Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $4,125,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,677,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,391,698.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total value of $4,121,850.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.07, for a total value of $4,126,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total value of $4,149,750.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.03, for a total transaction of $4,110,450.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total transaction of $4,064,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total transaction of $4,152,450.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $4,170,900.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.74, for a total value of $4,436,100.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $278.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 51.6% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

