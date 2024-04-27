OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

OceanaGold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.88. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

