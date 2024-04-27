HSBC Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $145.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIDU. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Baidu Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

BIDU stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. Baidu has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $156.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 8.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

