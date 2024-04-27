Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

