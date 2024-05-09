Cardano 1-Day Volume Hits $526.93 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion and approximately $526.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.61 or 0.04861305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00055499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,661,660,919 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

