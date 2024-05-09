Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.46. 143,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

