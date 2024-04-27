Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $386,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $9,755,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 361,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

