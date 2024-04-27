Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $50,588.43 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,285,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genelux alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $28,224.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $171,850.99.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genelux

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 3rd quarter worth $8,211,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genelux by 476.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.