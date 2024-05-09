Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.