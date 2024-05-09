Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 464,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,002.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 285,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

