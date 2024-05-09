Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $148.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

