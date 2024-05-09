Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.9 %

HCC opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.