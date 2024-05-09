International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.55

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184.55 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.31), with a volume of 181230594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.43 ($2.25).

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.76.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

