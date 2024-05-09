Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.18 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 57,233 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FormFactor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in FormFactor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,512. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

FormFactor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

