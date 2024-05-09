Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.10

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.10 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109.70 ($1.38), with a volume of 241415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.10 ($1.40).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,803.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quilter

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($53,773.51). Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

