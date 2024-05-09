Brokers Offer Predictions for McKesson Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.04. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.94 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.86.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $543.22 on Thursday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

