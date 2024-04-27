Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.