DA Davidson Comments on Cognex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

