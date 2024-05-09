Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMMB opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

