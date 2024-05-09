Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

