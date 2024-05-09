Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.33.

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.72. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

Insider Activity at NFI Group

In related news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. In other news, Director Colin Robertson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

