AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$25.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC downgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.35.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoCanada

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

