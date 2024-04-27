Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $27.66 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 358,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evolent Health by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 133,038 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Evolent Health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

