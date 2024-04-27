RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
