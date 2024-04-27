RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.