Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSI opened at $2.01 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

About Flexible Solutions International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

