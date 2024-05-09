BMO Capital Markets Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,800.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1,820.83.

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,552.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$911.02 and a twelve month high of C$1,563.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,492.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,342.76.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 589 shares in the company, valued at C$795,138.22. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and sold 5,011 shares worth $6,334,563. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

