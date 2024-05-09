InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

InfuSystem Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 million, a PE ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.30. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 537,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.