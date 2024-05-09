StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

FENG opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

