William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Standex International Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SXI opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43. Standex International has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $184.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 322.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,661. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.