Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSU. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.56.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$45.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

