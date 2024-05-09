The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

