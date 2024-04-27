Truist Financial Cuts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $11.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

EVRI opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Everi has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 25.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,028 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 66.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

