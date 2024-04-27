Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$19.44

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE MAG opened at C$17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.51.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

